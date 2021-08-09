At the moment, the situation of things around the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja is uncertain

In fact, journalists in the area are yet to hear from the ruling party why policemen have surrounded its building

But the leadership of the party has stated that it will soon explain to reporters and residents why the officers are there

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Wuse, Abuja - The presence of armed policemen around the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, August 9, caused serious tension and apprehension among residents of the area.

According to The Cable, not less than 25 armed security operatives were seen at strategic locations along Blantyre street of Wuse area where the ruling party's national secretariat is located.

The APC leadership said it will be explaining to Nigerians very soon why policemen are in the area (Photo: APC)

Source: Facebook

However, to calm the alrready tensed atmosphere, the party in a brief notice told journalists that its national publicity secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, will in no time explain to citizens the mission of the policemen in the area.

The statement read:

"The national secretary will brief the media on increased security presence at the Party’s National secretariat. He is on his way to the secretariat.”

APC national secretariat in Abuja collapses? Party officials flee over scare

Meanwhile, there was palpable panic on Thursday, July 1, at the national secretariat of the APC located in Abuja. Officials of the ruling party at the building were said to have fled their offices over rumours that the building was caving in.

However, security agents doused fears with reassuring news that nothing tragic actually happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Confirming the position of the officers, an eyewitness who spoke with newsmen revealed that there was nothing like building collapse.

The eyewitness said:

“It’s unfortunate that this has to go to the media. There was nothing like building collapse. There was nothing like the building shaking.

“We have been here for many years but nothing like this has happened. I think something is wrong somewhere.”

Source: Legit