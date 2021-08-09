The federal government has assured Nigerians that it would soon commence the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, made this known in Abuja on Monday, August 9, while featuring on a programme

Mohammed, who said the postponement was purely administrative, noted that the commencement of the second phase would start on August 16

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has announced Monday, August 16, as the new date for the beginning of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

The Punch reports that the phase would see the country administering the Moderna vaccine doses donated by the United States.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, announced Monday, August 16. Credit: Lai Mohammed.

Legit.ng gathered that the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed the new date on Monday, August 9, during a live programme in Abuja.

Mohammed explained that the postponement of the commencement from August 10 to August 16, was “purely administrative.”

He said:

“We have received 4,800,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and we will commence administering the doses on Monday, August 16. The exercise was supposed to commence tomorrow (Tuesday), August 10, but we suspended it till Monday, and the reason is purely administrative.

“When vaccines arrive the country, they are taken to National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The agency will analyze them and thereafter give us a green light for the use.”

The minister denied insinuations that the exercise was postponed indefinitely over concerns raised by some experts on the propriety of using the Moderna vaccine.

Lai Mohammed assures Nigerians of the new vaccine

He said, like the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine which had been fully administered without hitch, the doses of Moderna vaccine donated to the country by the US were “safe and meant to save lives.”

Channels TV also reports that the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme would commence on August 16.

The federal government had earlier scheduled the exercise to begin on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances."

Shuaib suggested the postponement had been necessary for preparations to be finalised.

Source: Legit Newspaper