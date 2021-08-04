Nigeria has continued to record an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across states of the federation

Some Nigerian youths serving in the National Youth Service Corps scheme have been hit by the pandemic

The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has spoken about the measures being implemented to check the spread of the virus in the state

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed that 17 corps members serving in Edo state are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 related cases.

The disclosure was made by the personal assistant to Edo state coordinator of the NYSC scheme, Ozeto Waheed, the Sun reported.

He said:

“When prospective corps members report, they are expected to be tested at the gate and anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is usually taken to the isolation centre for further confirmation.''

Waheed stated that the youths were admitted to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City for COVID-19 treatment.

On his part, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was on a tour of the state’s infectious disease isolation centre located in the hospital, said the state was ready to deal effectively with the Delta variant of coronavirus.

According to The Punch, the governor said there had been no confirmed case of the deadly variant of the virus in the state.

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Nigeria

The newspaper stated that the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control also disclosed that a total of 505 new cases COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country on Tuesday, August 3.

The latest NCDC data indicates that Nigeria is experiencing the third wave of COVID-19 infection as officially confirmed by the government.

Fear of another nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 third wave begins in Nigeria

Meanwhile, following the rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, some stakeholders in the economic sector have warned that another nationwide lockdown could have devastating effects on the country's economy.

According to The Punch, the stakeholders gave the warning on Monday, August 2, as the federal government said it would take tough actions to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The groups called on Nigerians to abide by existing safety protocols to avoid the possibility of a lockdown.

