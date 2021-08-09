Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently shared an adorable photo of herself with her mother, Nana, on social media

The celebrity disk jockey explained how much bravery and strength it took for someone to be her mother

According to DJ Cuppy, only a strong person could raise her and only someone special could love another above herself

Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, recently took to social media to praise her mother, Nana Otedola, with special words as she shared cute photos of them on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, the billionaire’s daughter explained how strong and brave Nana was for raising someone like her.

According to the pink-loving DJ, only a strong person could be her mother.

DJ Cuppy and her mother in cute photos. Photos: @cuppymusic

In her words:

“It takes someone really brave to be my mother, someone strong to raise a child like me and someone special to love someone more than herself.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

DJ Cuppy praises her mother with sweet words. Photos: @cuppymusic.

Not stopping there, Cuppy also shared more adorable snaps of herself with her mother. See below:

DJ Cuppy praises her mother's good looks. Photo: @cuppymusic

Nice one.

Temi Otedola 'drags' mother to play dress up for TikTok video

In a new video posted on her social media pages, Temi was seen with her mother, Nana Otedola, putting their lovely outfits on display in an interesting clip.

Temi rocked a simple white shirt and blue mum jeans paired with white mules. Her 55-year-old mother on the other hand appeared to steal the show with her statement sequin boot cut trousers and high-crocs.

Nana paired this with a black top and also left her grey-speckled hair in an afro. Her look seemed to give disco days vibe.

Source: Legit