One of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, Temi, seems to have caught the TikTok fever and has dragged her mother along

In a new video posted on the social media platform, the young lady and her mother put their lovely outfits on display

Internet users seemed quite pleased with the video and the outfits they rocked as they reacted in the comment section

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, has always been open about her love for fashion and has now resorted to expressing herself on TikTok.

In a new video posted on her social media pages, Temi was seen with her mother, Nana Otedola, putting their lovely outfits on display in the interesting clip.

Temi Otedola and her mother play dress up for TikTok video. Photos: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Temi rocked a simple white shirt and blue mum jeans paired with white mules.

Her 55-year-old mother on the other hand appeared to steal the show with her statement sequin boot cut trousers and high-crocs.

Nana paired this with a black top and also left her grey-speckled hair in an afro. Her look seemed to give disco days vibe.

See the video below:

Nigerians react

Fans seemed to be quite impressed with the video especially Nana’s outfit. A number of internet users praised their choice of clothing.

Read what some of them had to say in the comment section below:

Stefflondon:

"Mums got the ultimate crocs!"

Okuntakinte:

"Name a more dynamic duo - I’ll wait."

Mekaojukwu:

"Those croczzzzz."

Thezahrao:

"Your mom is so cool."

Raneh_e:

"This mother daughter drip."

Aysiasesan:

"Your mum is so cuteeee and alté love it."

Dondanjnr:

"Omo it's everything for me.. your mother is simply amazing."

Nice one.

Source: Legit