The youths of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have demanded for the immediate removal of the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus

The youths under the aegis of the Save PDP Group, took to the streets of Abuja on Monday, August 9, citing the defection of governors to APC as the reason for the protest

In a chat with journalists, the leader of the protesters, Com. Tamunotonye Inioribo stated that the resignation of Secondus would reposition the party ahead of 2023

Abuja- Angry youths, identified to be members of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), took to the street of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday, August 9, demanding for the immediate removal of the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus.

DailyTrust reports that scores of youths under the body of Save PDP Group, converged at the national secretariat of the party, citing their decision on the recent defection of some governors to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

SecondusMustGo protesters demands his resignation as the party national chairman ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Displaying placards with inscriptions such as ‘Uche Secondus Must Go’, ‘We have lost confidence in your chairmanship’, ‘We cannot afford to lose more governors’ to mention but a few, they asked him to listen to advice by quitting his position.

Comrade Tamunotonye Inioribo, the leader of the protesters in a chat with journalists at the secretariat, claimed that if Secondus willingly relinquish his position, it would pave way for the repositioning of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Secondus was also accussed of polarizing the party for his own selfish interest, adding that all blames are him “for the defection of three governors and dozens of Senators from the party.”

He stated that, organs of the party including the PDP Governors’ Forum, National Working Committee, National Executive Committee “are all divided.”

Tamunotonye further accused the chairman of creating factions in states for his won selfish ambition even as he noted that most departments of the party have been crippled, owing to what he termed ‘a deliberate attempt to weaken the for selfish reasons’.

Meanwhile, governors elected under the party’s platform are currently in a closed-door meeting at Akwa Ibom governor’s lodge in Asokoro with a view to resolving ongoing brouhaha.

The meeting is being presided over by Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who doubles as the PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman.

PDP national chairman Uche Secondus speaks on resignation

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the people's democratic party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he will not resign despite the mounting pressure.

According to reports, the PDP leader said the "minority" calling for his resignation should explain his offence.

Further reports indicates that Secondus made this known in a statement released in Abuja by his media aide, Ike Abonyi.

