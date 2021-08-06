For the most part, the PDP BoT meeting held on Thursday, August 5, in Abuja was very smooth and successful

This is as members of the board and those of the NWC reached some key conclusions that will resolve the party's internal crisis

Among the decisions is the resolve to allow Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman, to finish his tenure

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - Some of the decisions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Board of Trustees (BoT) were a relief to the embattled national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

According to sources in the BoT, the leadership of the party rejected plans to sack Secondus and agreed that he should be allowed to complete his tenure which is ending anytime soon.

The BoT said it has a smooth meeting on Thursday, August 5 (Photo: PDP)

Source: Facebook

Moreover, the BoT also rejected calls for the inauguration of an interim executive council that will run the affairs of the party amid the internal wranglings.

The power bloc of the party also condemned uncomplimentary remarks against the chairman, some of which have been credited to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers.

However, the leadership berated Secondus over his handling of a number of party affairs, which according to some, led to the resignation of national deputies.

One of the BoT members who spoke with Punch without revealing his identity stated:

“Based on the outcome of the meeting today, members want Secondus to finish his tenure, We are not in support of any interim arrangement.

“Most of the speakers expressed dissatisfaction with uncomplimentary remarks about our chairman by one of our leaders who was present.

“Referring to our leaders as ‘tax collectors’ and ‘liars‘ was an insult on all of us and we said so."

Drama as Wike storms PDP BoT meeting, Secondus reacts, video emerges

Meanwhile, the presence of Wike at the BoT meeting of the PDP in Abuja on Thursday, August 5, came as a huge surprise for some attendees.

Wike on Thursday made a grand entrance into the hall of the PDP National Executive Council (NEC).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The governor took his seat among the attendees while Secondus was delivering his opening speech.

Source: Legit Nigeria