The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has concluded his two-day tour of army formations in Katsina state

The military commander promised that troops would rid the north of bandits terrorising residents in the area

Yahaya said all efforts are being deployed to effectively tackle current security issues in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Daura, Katsina state - The chief of army staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, has directed soldiers of the Nigerians Army to take the battle to the hideouts of insurgents and bandits.

The military commander gave the directive on Friday, August 7, when addressing troops at the Fort Muhammadu Buhari Forward Operating Base in Daura, Katsina state.

General Yahaya has been visiting military formations across the country. Photo: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Yahaya stated that although there were challenges, troops should be determined to win the war, The Sun reported.

He said:

“That is what we are doing and this is what we will continue to do. For every place that I pass, that is my message. We must carry the battle to the enemies’ enclaves both here in the North-west and even in the North-east where we are conducting them.''

According to This Day, Yahaya who also paid a courtesy visit on Umar Farouk Umar, Emir of Daura, solicited the support of traditional rulers in the northwest for reliable information that will aid troops in combating the menace of banditry.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said this is a crucial role of the local authorities and is pivotal in decisively combating the activities of the criminals.

IBB reveals 2 major challenges the Nigerian military is facing

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Babangida, Nigeria's former military president, says the Nigerian military is overstretched, though it has the capacity to win the war against the insurgency and banditry in the north.

This Day reported that Babangida fondly called IBB made this known in an interview aired on Friday, August 6, on Arise TV.

The elder statesman also cited obsolete equipment as one of the key militating factors against the prosecution of the ongoing counter-insurgency war and the battle against banditry.

Source: Legit