Celebrity twin sisters Chidinma and Chidebere Aneke have taken to social media in celebration of their birthdays

The ladies flooded their individual Instagram pages with beautiful pictures specially taken to mark their new ages

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry thronged their comment section with congratulatory messages

Popular Nollywood twins Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke have received an outpour of love as they celebrate their birthdays on Friday, August six.

The celebrity sisters took to their respective Instagram pages with a post dedicated to celebrating each other.

Nollywood's Chidinma, Chidiebere Aneke clock new age. Photo: @realchidiebereaneke

Source: Instagram

From indications, the sisters also came together for a collaborative shoot as they were spotted side by side in beautiful pictures shared to mark the occasion.

Taking to her page, Chidimma wrote:

"We will lift up our voice, We will joyfully sing, not for all you have done for us, But for who you are. You are the song that we sing, Melody in our Heart, The Reason we live. It’s to Praise you Lord. Thank you Father for Another year❤️ Happy Birthday to us to us."

See her post below:

Also dedicating a post to the occasion, Chidiebere wrote:

"I'll always cherish our unique bond sis @realchidimmaaneke Thank you Jesus."

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Aneke twins

As expected, the identical twins got tons of birthday messages from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Read some of the messages below:

bustlineyetunde said:

"Happiest birthday!"

iamlilianbach said:

"Happy birthday to you and your twin sister. God bless your new age."

divalioussophy1 said:

"Happy birthday beautiful twinny, God bless you."

okogbuedestiny said:

"Happy birthday to you Angels."

amoafo.mary.7 said:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful twins."

