The Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has given reasons for the current agitations in the country.

Vanguard reports that, Akeredolu, who is also the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) has said that the current agitations in the country are a pointer to the exigency of fundamental adjustments in the constitution of the country.

The governor made this known on Saturday, August 7, at the 67th Anniversary and Annual Reunion of the Loyola College, Ibadan Old Boys Association (LOCOBA), held at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has called for a constitution that would reflect the true interest and yearnings of the people.

Akeredolu, an alumnus of the college and a guest speaker at the event, delivered a lecture titled: ‘Redesigning the Nigerian Constitution for National Development and Inclusiveness’.

In his address, he observed that the current agitations in the country are pointers to the necessity and exigency of Fundamental Adjustments in the Constitution of the country.

According to his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor called on the constitution review committee of the National Assembly to ensure that all submissions on the proposed constitutional amendments are scrutinized and analyzed with a view to coming up with useful suggestions.

“Democracy operates, presumably, on the principles of freedom to choose representative leadership, reflective of political alignments as dictated by current exigencies, a group’s exercise of considerable control on socio-economic activities and preservation of its identity as a component unit within a broader political entity. It is permissive, on a liberal scale, of the rights of individual citizens".

He further advocated for a redesigned Nigerian constitution, one that would reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the people and take care of the interests of the various ethnic groups in the country.

The governor said:

“I suggest a copious adoption of provisions in the 1963 Republican Constitution as a guide in our quest for a new socio-legal order. If all these suggestions are considered, I have no doubt that we will reduce, drastically, the socio-economic problems which we face at the moment."

