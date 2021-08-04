• Yoruba Appraisal Forum called on the United Nations not to allow its agitators present their petition at the next General Assembly

• The call was made by the national coordinator of YAF, on Tuesday, August 3, in Lagos

• Meanwhile the 76th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 14

Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF), has called on the United Nations not to allow Yoruba Nation agitators to present their petition at its 76th General Assembly.

This appeal was contained in a statement by its National Coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, on Tuesday in Lagos; YAF said allowing them would escalate insecurity and tension in Nigeria, Punch reports.

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 14. Photo credit: Facebook

The forum addressed the petition to the UN, the European Union, African Union, and other countries across the world. It said allowing such petition against the Nigerian Government would send the wrong signal to its citizens and worsen the nation’s insecurity challenges and secession agitations.

According to the News agency of Nigeria, Ilano Omo Oodua, umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, had petitioned the UN in July over its demand for a separate and independent Yoruba Nation.

Ilano Omo Oodua led by Prof. Banji Akintoye in July also endorsed a petition by the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-determination, urging the Nigerian Government to conduct a referendum.

YAF, however, said that the resort of the group to present a petition against the Federal Government was only part of its strategy to legitimize plans for the dissolution of the Nigerian Federation.

YAF stated thus: “YAF will never support any plan that will destabilise the nation and will continue to preach peace and unity of Nigeria.

“These self-styled unrepentant critics of the Federal Government of Nigeria through their frequent acerbic and destructive outbursts and attacks against the government, coupled with the violence they unleash on innocent Nigerians must be stopped.

“We are aware these agitators and individuals are behind the recent violence in different parts of the South-West of Nigeria, they have a more sinister objective of destabilising the Nigerian nation for the selfish political end of those bankrolling them.

“It is very clear that the masterminds of these violence are bent on throwing Nigeria into total chaos to hasten the collapse of governments at both the state and Federal levels to enable them execute their evil plans for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

Meanwhile, the 76th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 14.

