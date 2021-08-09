After many years of waiting for the fruit of the womb, a Nigerian woman identified as Helen Bello has finally given birth to triplets

The woman took to social media to celebrate her win and disclose that she was called names when she didn't have a child of her own

She shared adorable photos of herself and her babies and Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of her posts to celebrate with her

A Nigerian woman identified as Helen Bello has finally given birth to triplets after many years of waiting.

Taking to her Facebook page to celebrate her win, Helen said God has finally blessed her with three kids at the same time after many years of name-calling.

Helen Bello has finally given birth to triplets after many years of waiting. Photo credit: Helen Bello

Source: Facebook

The new mum shared photos of when she was heavily pregnant and when she welcomed her babies into the world.

In one of the photos, Helen could be seen in the delivery room smiling as she carried her babies on her laps.

She expressed gratitude to God for finally coming to her rescue and changing the story of her life.

Nigerians celebrate with the new mum

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of Helen's Facebook posts to celebrate with her.

Maimuna Attah said:

"I am so happy for you may God protect you and your children in Jesus name."

Juliana Uche commented:

"I am happy for you, May Almighty God bless your baby's Amen."

Batemai Bello Turaki wrote:

"Congratulations dear daughter. God bless and keep them, wishing you good health and strength."

Steve Amos said:

"I saw blessings and it came to pass. Congratulations!"

Nigerian woman gives birth to triplets after 11 years of marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple identified as Mr and Mrs Ogeah celebrated the arrival of their triplets after 11 years of marriage and several miscarriages.

A family member, Evelyn Odume, who shared the amazing news on Sunday, April 11, declared that God has put the devil to shame.

Twitter handle @Naija_PR also shared the good news on the social media platform.

