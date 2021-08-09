Nigerian billionaire kid and musician, Florence Otedola, recently gave fans an insight into her relationship with God

Popularly known as DJ Cuppy, she revealed that it has been difficult being in the music industry as a Christian

She revealed this in a recent Instagram post where she admitted to not going to church as often as she would prefer

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has shared some challenges she faces in what she described as the 'cold music industry'.

The singer talked about her challenges as a Christian. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy talks about her relationship with God

According to the billionaire kid, she doesn't go to church regularly but it always makes her feel comforted.

Cuppy who took a selfie outside a UK church explained that the industry leaves her discouraged and she often has to go to God in prayer seeking help or forgiveness.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In her words:

"I don’t go to church as often as I want to, but it always puts the warmth back in my heart ⛪ Being a Christian in the cold music industry isn’t easy. I have my moments of deep discouragement. I have to go to God in prayer and say, 'Forgive me,' or 'Help me.' Remind yourself that God is with you and nothing can defeat him. #SundayService"

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

'Summer money over summer body'

DJ Cuppy recently put a troll in his place after she was called out for adding weight on social media.

It all started when the celebrity disk jockey shared the good news of her pink penthouse featuring on MTV Cribs on her social media pages.

Taking to a verified Instagram page, Cuppy posted a snippet of the moment the MTV crew came to her house and how she started to show them around her pink abode.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

An internet troll was more concerned about her added weight. DJ Cuppy replied the troll by saying that she was more focused on her summer money instead of her summer body.

Source: Legit.ng News