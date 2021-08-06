Big Brother Naija housemate Whitemoney has celebrated with his teammates after coasting home to victory and winning the sum of N1 million from Airtel

The young man could be seen in a cute video dancing and congratulating his team members for their victory

Airtel didn't only give them the sum of N1 million to share amongst themselves, the telecommunication company also gave them MiFi

The Shine Ya Eye housemate could be seen dancing after the head of house, Boma, gave them the good news.

Whitemoney has won the sum of N1 million with his teammates. Photo credit: Whitemoney

Apart from the sum of N1 million that will be shared amongst themselves, Whitemoney and his teammates were also given Airtel MiFi.

His social media handler took to his Instagram page with the handle @whitemoney__ to share the video and celebrate his win.

Angel and Yerins are some of the housemates that will share the money with Whitemoney.

@whitemoney__ on Instagram wrote:

"The Winning Team. Abeg who deyyyyyyy ghost. Who deyyyyyy calculate our money so far."

Many react to the video

@bensonokonkwo said:

"God Gat Us Family Don't Worry."

@shirleyigwe commented:

"White moneyyyy money gang !! Keep up the good work."

@princeroyelx wrote:

"Can someone locate Maria face.. she's never happy for my brother."

@williams_abiodu said:

"This guy seems to be winner of BBN S6 already! Goodluck whitemoney."

Maria accuses Whitemoney of dishonesty

In other news, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemates experienced a huge shocker during the Sunday live show when the true wild cards were unveiled.

However, while many of the housemates got it wrong, Whitemoney revealed that he knew Maria and Pere were the real wild cards but felt no one would believe him.

After the show, Whitemoney was seen telling Maria in the locker room that he knew about her but was certain that she wasn't going to leave the house.

However, it appeared Maria wasn't buying it and took offence to what she believed was Whitemoney's dishonesty.

Source: Legit.ng News