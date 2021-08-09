BBNaija’s Whitemoney is more than grateful to still be in the game competing for the N90 million prize money

Moments after the live eviction show came to an end, an emotional Whitemoney had a private moment with God and broke down in tears

The video stirred different reactions from fans on social media with many expressing their love for him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)’s Whitemoney was among housemates who were put up for possible eviction during the past week but he managed to survive and retain his spot in Biggie’s house.

Shortly after Ebuka bade the house farewell, an emotional Whitemoney made his way to the kitchen where he had a moment away from the prying eyes of other housemates.

The Shine Ya Eyes contestant broke down in tears of joy as he went into worship mode and gave thanks to God for helping him survive the eviction show.

Watch the emotional video as seen on his Instagram page:

Fans show support for Whitemoney

The video stirred mixed emotions from fans of the reality star. Many flooded the comment section with words of encouragement and support for him.

Read some messages sighted below:

adaezeeluke said:

"Oil of grace dey your head nwannem whitemoney."

djdimplenipple said:

"You are the winner already but make we just Dey catch cruise Dey go."

healthertainer said:

"Wait. Why is he crying? He doesn’t know the kind of fan base he has garnered over such short time! You go nowhere Mazi. We got you."

bensonokonkwo said:

"Son Of Grace Who Else Noticed Mazi White money Has A Good Heart."

oghenekaroitene said:

"One of the happiest days, more to come ❤️"

