Shine Ya Eyes housemate Whitemoney is gradually becoming one of the top contenders of the current season

The BBNaija housemate has especially impressed many with his choice of outfits which had all been worn before he came into the house

Legit.ng compiled some pictures of Whitemoney in outfits he had rocked even before stepping into Biggie's house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Whitemoney, is quickly becoming a favourite contestant for many who are following the reality show.

Apart from his sense of humour and communal spirit, the Shine Ya Eyes housemate has also managed to draw attention to his sense of fashion.

Although housemates have only spent a week and some days in the house, Whitemoney has made it clear that he came prepared even before he was selected to be a part of the season.

The reality show star appeared to have collaborated with a photographer and fashion stylist before entering the house.

With each outfit that he rocks in Big brother’s house, Whitemoney’s social media handler shares professional photos of him in the same look.

Legit.ng has compiled some pictures of the BBNaija star below:

1. Whitemoney's outfit during the fashion show

2. Whitemoney's outfit during the Saturday night party

3. Whitemoney's outfit during drama presentation

4. Whitemoney's outfit on live show day

