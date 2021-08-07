Saturday, August 7, was nothing such of overwhelming after Governor Babagana Zulum received one of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls

Ruth Ngladar Pogu, a Muslim was safely returned to her parents, families, and loved ones on Saturday, August 10,

Recall that seven years ago Boko Haram had attacked the school towards on April 14, 2014, and abducted over 200 schoolgirls

Borno state - Ruth Ngladar Pogu, one of the over 200 schoolgirls abducted seven years ago at the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state has finally been reunited with her family.

Legit.ng gathered that this was made known via a statement shared on the official Facebook page of Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday, August 7.

Governor Babagana Zulum on Saturday, August 7, reunited an abducted Chibok girl with her mother. Photo credit: @govborno

Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri received Ruth alongside someone she was said to have married during her captivity.

Accoridng to him, both Ruth and the reported husband surrendered themselves to the Nigerian military on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama axis.

Malam Isa Gusau, the governor’s spokesman, revealed that Zulum welcomed the abducted Chibok girl in the presence of her overwhelmed parents who reunited with their daughter.

The governor explained that the feat was made possible through collaboration between the state government, Nigerian army and sister agencies.

The mother, who is seeing her daughter for the first time in seven years, expressed gratitude to God and government for making it possible for her return.

Ruth dressed in a purple hijab during the ceremony was spotted with a boy who has been identifed as her son.

An excited Zulum said reuniting with Ruth was a boost to keeping the hopes of parents, other family members and Borno State government alive.

Emotional video captures moments when Kaduna Baptist students reunite with families

Earlier, after close to three weeks in captivity, 28 students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna were on Sunday, July 25, released.

The report was given on Sunday by the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Joseph Hayab.

In a video released by emotions run deeps amid tears are the students were reunited with their parents.

