Sunday, July 25, was a sort of reunion for many families whose children were among the released Bethel Baptist students

28 of the captive students were safely returned to their parents, families, and loved ones on Sunday

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna announced the release of the students in the morning

Kaduna - After close to three weeks in captivity, 28 students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna were on Sunday, July 25 reported to have been released.

The report, according to Punch, was given on Sunday by the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Joseph Hayab.

CAN's chapter in Kaduna announced the good news on Sunday, July 25

In a video released by The Nation, emotions run deeps amid tears are the students were reunited with their parents.

In the video, the formerly kidnapped students were seen coming out from a bus which conveyed them from where they were picked after their release.

Kaduna kidnap: We've produced president, provided education for 166yrs, Baptist church wails

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Baptist Convention had bitterly decried the abduction of students of Bethel Baptist School in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

According to the church, Nigeria had enjoyed 166 years of quality education from its schools in some parts of the country with a lot of laudable track records.

This was revealed by the president of the convention, Rev Israel Akanji, who spoke with Punch on Friday, July 9.

Akanji, who regretted the recent kidnap of schoolchildren in Kaduna, disclosed that the church started this task of providing state-of-the-art education for Nigeria in 1855, adding that politicians like Olusegun Obasanjo and MKO Abiola were products of its efforts.

He stated:

“One thing we have been letting everybody know is that the Baptist denomination has given education to Nigeria since 1855. For 166 years now, the Nigerian Baptist Convention has been providing education.

“Our first institution is the Baptist Academy in Lagos, which is still an institution to reckon with today and has produced great men and women for Nigeria. And the Baptist Boys High School in Abeokuta, Ogun State, produced Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the late Chief MKO Abiola. These are people who greatly impacted Nigeria."

