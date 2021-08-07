Another case of kidnapping has occurred in the northern region of Nigeria, specifically in Mariga local government area of Niger state

The victim of the lastest crime is Mallam Aminu Bobi, Zone ‘C’ chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress

The police command is yet to confirm the abduction which occurred on Saturday, August 7, on Bobi's farm

Niger state - Suspected kidnappers have abducted Mallam Aminu Bobi who serves as the Zone ‘C’ chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state.

The Nation reports that Bobi was abducted on Saturday, August 7, around 5 pm while Bobi supervising workers on his farm in Mariga local government area.

Suspected kidnappers have abducted the Zone ‘C’ chairman of the APC in Niger state, Mallam Aminu Bobi. Photo credit: @NigerStateNG

Source: Facebook

According to eyewitnesses, 18 gunmen in six motorcycles invaded the farm shooting sporadically. It was gathered that they only took the APC chairman and left the workers behind.

At the time of this report, the Niger Police Spokesman DSP Abiodun Wasiu is yet to confirm the abduction.

