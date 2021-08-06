Activist Harrison Gwamnishu has responded to a viral call-out video recorded by ailing Nollywood actor Kingsley Orji

The movie star in the clip had accused Gwamnishu of withholding a N5m donation which was donated towards his treatment

However, the activist in a series of posts shared on Facebook clarified the issue while accusing the actor of nurturing the intention to squander the money for his treatment

Nigerians on social media woke up to a viral video in which ailing Nollywood actor, Kinglsey Orji, cried out for help and accused human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, of holding on to the sum of N5m which was donated by philanthropist, Ibori Ubulu, towards his treatment.

Orji who sustained a serious leg injury after being involved in an accident lamented his admission to knowing the activist after Ubulu offered to donate towards his medical financial aid.

The actor accused Gwamnishu of going mum after receiving the cash donation, adding that he made no effort to check on his wellbeing.

In a different portion of the clip, the aggrieved actor narrated how he has not been able to process his visa to India where he intends to undergo the surgery for his leg. He said officials at the embassy have insisted that he should have money in his account as proof that he can afford the treatment in India.

Orji also claimed that anytime he requested the money from Gwamnsihu, he was told to reimburse the N1.5 million donation which Ubulu had initially paid into his bank account.

Harrison responds

Reacting to the several allegations levelled against him, Gwamnishu in a series of posts shared on Facebook narrated what had initially transpired.

Gwamnishu stated that he had no relationship with the actor until he reached out to him for help when he was crowdsourcing funds for surgery. The activist said he obliged Orji’s request and even helped him share a post containing his account details on Facebook.

Luckily, philanthropist Ubulu came across the post and sent the sum of N1.5 million to Orji’s account before he contacted Gwamnishu to see what else could be done to help the ailing actor.

He wrote:

"Later, my brother, Ibori Ubulu called me to ask how we can help in his case, I told him I do not know him personally but he sent me medical reports of his ailment and needs help with the surgery on his leg.

"In the light of that, he sent me the sum of 5million naira with instructions to guide and follow up through the entire process till Kingsley is back on his feet and that he already sent 1.5m naira to Kingsley's account I provided."

Gwamnishu said after the Ubulu sent the donation with strict instructions to follow up, he reached out to Orji in a bid to find out about his medical check-up. Gwamnishu added that he had also contacted a visa agent to facilitate the actor’s medical trip to India.

However, the activist explained that he noticed Orji wasn’t forthcoming and that was when he decided to do some investigation.

Gwamnsihu said he discovered that the actor had received money through similar means in the past and squandered it all.

"Along the line,I noticed he started drawing back and made some investigations which revealed that some person's sent some money to him prior to that time for his treatment which he squandered..there is an evidence to back this up...we can't allow that happen again," he wrote.

In different posts shared on his Facebook page, Gwamnishu vowed not to give any money to the actor until he accounts for the initial N1.5 million paid into his account.

