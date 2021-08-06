Some residents of Zamfara state have taken to the streets over the incessant attacks on them by unknown bandits in their communities

The protest was staged around federal highway linking to Bakura local government area to express their displeasure

Neither the Zamfara state government nor the police command has reacted to the recent protests

Zamfara state - No fewer than hundreds of residents of Bakura local government area of Zamfara state took to the streets of the town to protest against incessant killings and abductions by bandits in their communities.

Premium Times reports that the protesters who blocked the federal highway linking the area, are demanding to see a commitment from the government.

Hamza Abdullahi, one of the residents speaking to the online medium noted that most of the protesters are residents of villages under incessant attacks by bandits.

Another resident, identified simply as Mustapha stated that the people are being attacked by bandits every day.

According to him, the village head was killed along with others, while others are kidnapped. He went on to note that in the last few days seven people were kidnapped from the two villages in the area.

Bakura is one of the local government areas that has suffered the most from repeated attacks by armed bandits.

Bandits kidnap Zamfara speaker's Father, stepmother, 4 others

Earlier, bandits in Zamfara dealt a heavy blow to the government on Wednesday, August 4, as they succeeded in kidnapping family members of the state Assembly's speaker, Nasiru Magarya.

The armed criminals raided Magarya's hometown in the afternoon of Wednesday and unleashed terror on residents while they were observing Muslim prayers.

The bandits kidnapped the speaker's father, stepmother, and four other persons in their evil operation.

Governor Matawalle names people responsible for insecurity in northern region

Meanwhile, amid the high level of insecurity in the north, Governor Bello Matawalle has identified the people responsible for security challenges across the northern region.

The governor of Zamfara state on Sunday, July 25, said northern leaders were responsible for the crimes which include killings of women and children, kidnapping, highway robbery, and other gruesome atrocities.

Matawalle who made the observation while delivering a paper in Kaduna stated that the zone lacked responsible leadership to steer it through the uncharted waters.

