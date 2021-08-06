Friends actress Jennifer Aniston revealed she stopped talking to people she knew who refused to get the COVID-19 jab

According to the 52-year-old, everyone is entitled to their opinion but most people have ideologies based on propaganda and theories

Social media users were left with mixed reactions concerning her sentiments with some saying her friendship was conditional to people she cut from her life

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she stopped talking to friends who were against getting the COVID-19 jab and were spreading conspiracy theories about it.

American actress Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston cuts friends off refusing to get the jab

The Friends show actress said she is cutting ties with people who are unvaccinated and explained that while everyone is entitled to their own opinion, she doesn't want to associate with them.

"There's still a large group of people that are afraid of the vaccination or anti-vaxxers, or they really don't just listen to actual facts. It's a real shame, and you know I've lost a few people in my daily, weekly routine."

The 52-year-old further said she cut down connections with people who refused to disclose if they have been vaccinated or not.

According to her, she is morally and professionally obligated to reveal her status, adding that while everyone should have their opinion respected, some people have their opinions based on fear and propaganda.

What her fans had to say

Her sentiments were shared on Good Morning America's Instagram page, and her fans had mixed reactions concerning her move to stop associating with unvaccinated people.

Here are some of the reactions:

@mlgee76 said:

"I think this is a new low."

@stacypatterson9 commented:

"What happened to letting everyone be their true self and respecting their decision about what they choose to do with life."

@momacben asked:

"Maybe mind your own business? Since when has someone else’s health care decisions become your business?"

@mesue276 commented:

"Well then she wasn’t a real friend to them."

@christiefrance391

"Apparently, her friendship is conditional."

Aniston reveals she's friends with ex-hubby

The superstar recently disclosed that she and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are still good friends and have been in communication regularly.

During an interview, Aniston noted that she has perfectly mastered the art of maintaining friendships with her ex-lovers.

She said there is no oddness, rather awkward moments when she links up with her ex-lovers, specifically Brad Pitt, whom she parted ways with years ago.

Source: Legit.ng News