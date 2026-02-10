Imported petrol price now cheaper than Dangote Refinery's offering, with a N77 price gap per litre

The Dangote Refinery attributed high local prices to coastal delivery costs inflating logistics

Nationwide petrol prices remain high despite lower imported landing costs, highlighting supply chain inefficiencies

Imported premium motor spirit (PMS) has emerged cheaper than petrol produced by the Dangote Refinery, according to the latest pricing data released by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

Figures published by MEMAN on Friday, February 7, 2026, show that the average landing cost of imported petrol stood at N721.80 per litre, significantly lower than the N799 per litre gantry price offered by the Dangote Refinery.

This represents a price difference of about N77.2 per litre, with imports holding the advantage.

The development has reignited debate within the downstream sector, particularly around pricing efficiency, logistics, and the expected cost benefits of domestic refining.

N77 price gap raises questions

The latest data suggests that marketers can currently source petrol at a lower cost through imports than by lifting from the Dangote Refinery’s gantry.

Industry observers note that the price gap could influence short-term supply decisions, especially for marketers seeking to minimise costs amid fragile consumer purchasing power.

However, the situation contrasts sharply with Dangote Refinery’s recent claims that its locally refined petrol should be cheaper when logistics are properly managed.

Dangote blames coastal delivery costs

In a statement issued last week, the Dangote Refinery argued that marketers would save at least N77.2 per litre by purchasing petrol directly from its gantry rather than relying on coastal deliveries.

According to the refinery, coastal logistics, particularly within Lagos, introduce avoidable expenses that significantly inflate the final cost of petrol.

It warned that these additional charges have wider implications for fuel pricing, consumer welfare, and overall economic stability.

“Our assessment shows that coastal logistics can add around N75 per litre to the cost of petrol, which, if passed on to consumers, would push the pump price of PMS close to N1,000 per litre,” the refinery stated.

Pump prices remain high nationwide

Despite the lower landing cost of imported petrol, retail prices across Nigeria remain elevated. Checks in Abuja on Sunday, February 8, 2026, showed that petrol prices ranged between N839 and N905 per litre across major filling stations.

Outlets operated by MRS, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Ranoil, AA Rano, AP, Mobil, Emedab, Empire Energy, and others maintained prices well above both the Dangote gantry price and the import landing cost.

Market forces at play

Analysts say the disparity between landing costs, gantry prices, and pump prices highlights ongoing inefficiencies in the supply chain, including transportation, storage, distribution margins, and regulatory uncertainties.

While the Dangote Refinery was expected to ease Nigeria’s reliance on fuel imports and stabilise prices, current market realities suggest that logistics and operational dynamics remain critical determinants of what consumers ultimately pay at the pump.

As competition between imported fuel and locally refined petrol intensifies, industry stakeholders and consumers alike will be watching closely to see whether price advantages translate into real relief at filling stations.

