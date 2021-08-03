Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 housemate, Arinola Olowoporoku, simply known as Arin, may be known as a Shine Ya Eyes housemate with multiple nose piercings, but she is so much more.

Arin who owns a womenswear brand, Nola Black, has been in the fashion game for a couple of years now, and so far, she has dressed quite a number of celebrities.

The housemate runs an impressive fashion brand. Photo credit: @thearinolao

Source: Instagram

The housemate is an independent art and culture curator who strives to promote contemporary art in Africa as a means of self-expression, and this she is doing pretty well.

While a student at the University of Lagos, Arin began her own womenswear brand, @nolablackng, at the age of 18, in 2010. She later relaunched the brand in 2017 after taking a break to further her education.

The brand which is all about 'embodying contraries' has been patronized by some top Nigerian celebrities.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some celebrities who rocked the Nola Black brand in style.

Check them out below:

1. Idia Aisien

2. Stephanie Coker

3. Eku Edewor

4. Kemi Smallz

5. Falana

6. Chimamanda Adichie

Wardrobe essentials for working women

Dressing smart for the office is very important as a working-class lady as not only does it give you a professional and stylish look, it earns you the respect and admiration of your colleagues.

However, not everyone is a pro when it comes to looking stylish for the office. If you're not big on fashion trends but still want to look good, there are some important fashion items you must have in your wardrobe.

Nigerian fashion blogger, Princess Audu, shared a video on her Youtube channel in which she talks about some wardrobe essentials every working woman needs.

Source: Legit