Popular Nigerian DJ, Big N, has said that he did not choose music because of the money but for what good entertainment could do

The DJ revealed that there was already an 8-figure job waiting for him before he chose music and excelled in the profession

The disk jockey referenced family as his support as he said that he had an "easier way out" when starting his career in the entertainment industry

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In a series of Instastory posts on Instagram, DJ Big N narrated how his journey into entertainment began.

When he was asked about what motivates his passion for music greatly, the disk jockey revealed he had a bigger choice before coming into the industry.

The DJ said he loves what music does to people. Photo source: @djbign

Source: Instagram

I had a bigger option

DJ Big N said that there was already an eight-figure job waiting for him before he decided to make a career switch.

Stating that he did not come into music for the money, he added that he always loves the expression on people's faces after they have been entertained.

DJ Big N revealed that when he realised how good music could instantly change a person's mood, he decided to champion the cause of doing that.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

DJ Big N in Big Brother house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after days in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, contestants of the Shine Ya Eyes season finally got the opportunity to witness the much-talked-about Saturday night party which they had been looking forward to.

Big Brother opened the party doors at exactly 10 pm and the super-hyped reality stars were received by top celebrity entertainer, DJ Big N.

DJ Big N reacts to death of Sound Sultan

In other related news, DJ Big N who was still in shock like several others tried to make sense of the sudden death of Sound Sultan.

The DJ shared a photo of the late singer and disclosed that he held religion dearly to his heart.

According to Big N, Sultan never smoked, took alcohol or even looked at another woman other than his wife.

Source: Legit