Shine Ya Eyes housemate had their first experience of the much-raved about BBNaija Saturday night party

The housemates all rocked on the dance floor as celebrity DJ Big N thrilled them with hit songs after another

Legit.ng has compiled some official pictures from the party and it is evident that the housemates had a time of their lives

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

After days in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, contestants of the Shine Ya Eyes season finally got the opportunity to witness the much-talked Saturday night party which they had been looking forward to.

Like previous seasons, the party mood kicked off from the moment each housemate received lovely outfits to rock for the evening.

BBNaija: Housemates rock in Saturday night party. Photo: BBNaija Media Guide

Source: UGC

Big Brother opened the party doors at exactly 10pm and the super-hyped reality stars were received by top celebrity entertainer, DJ Big N.

The DJ serenaded the party hall with several hits upon hits from top Nigerian music stars and the housemates didn’t fail to impress with their individual dance moves.

Saga, Jackie B, Angel, Cross, Arin and Liquorose were among those who gave viewers an interesting show.

Other housemates stay chilled as they also enjoyed free drinks which had been made available for them.

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out some cool pictures from the party below:

BBNaija: Housemates on the dance floor at Saturday night party. Photo: BBNaija Media Guide

Source: UGC

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

BBNaija: Emmanuel, Saga, Boma others on the dance floor. Photo: BBNaija Media Guide

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

More photos from the Saturday night party here.

Maria, Pere revealed as the wildcards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians on social media buzzed with mixed reactions following the revelation of the wild cards in the house.

In recent diary sessions, both Maria and Pere were unveiled as the wildcards in the sixth season of the reality show.

However, neither of the two housemates know who the other wild card is, causing a buzz on social media.

Source: Legit.ng