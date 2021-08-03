The Imo state police command has disclosed that it has carried out a raid on some members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN

The state commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, accused the arrested suspects of causing trouble in Imo state

The police boss also revealed how security officials tracked the suspects to a hotel located in the Orlu area of Imo state

Owerri, Imo state - A man suspected to be a financier of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) has been arrested by the police in Imo state.

The Imo state police command disclosed that the suspect, Boniface Okeke, and 25 members of the group were arrested Sunday, August 1, at a hotel in the Orlu area of Imo state.

The police said the investigation into the arrest is still ongoing. Photo: Police Public Relations Department Imo State Command

According to the commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, the suspects were held in connection with terrorism and attacks on security agencies and individuals.

He said Okeke, 57, confessed to having funded IPOB and ESN operations in the state to the tune of N10,000,000 while he was outside the country.

According to The Guardian, the police disclosed that the arrests were made possible through the assistance of one Emmanuel Nnaji, 15, who was apprehended after the recent attack on Omumaand Njaba police stations.

The command said:

“On interrogation by the command’s tactical teams, the suspect gave a vivid description of a hotel located in Orlu as where they, the bandits, stayed and planned before they executed their dastardly act on the police stations.''

The police stated that some of the items recovered from the suspects include, one AK47, Pump Action, double-barrel, ammunition, hemp, Biafran flag, army camouflage, and Biafran insignia.

