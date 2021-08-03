Commuters have found the corpse of a security operative working with the JTF on Gwagwalada bridge, Abuja

The body of the yet to be identified officer was said to be riddled with bullets, igniting the speculations that he was a victim of kidnappers

However, the FCT police command said it is investigating the incident just as it noted that it might be an auto accident

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The corpse of a yet to be identified Joint Task Force (JTF) officer has been found on Gwagwalada bridge along Abuja-Lokoja road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Daily Trust reported that the corpse of the officer, who was in uniform, was riddled with bullets.

Cars drive past the city gate in Abuja, Nigeria, Monday, December 11, 2006. Photo credit: Suzanne Plunkett/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that commuters had found the corpse which was later evacuated by security personnel on Tuesday, August 3.

Legit.ng gathers that a witness simply identified as Gabriel said the corpse was found opposite Brifina Hotel, Gwagalada.

He said it was later taken away by men of the Gwagwalada Police Division who came to the scene with a patrol van.

Another source said the JTF officer might have been kidnapped and later killed by his abductors who dumped his corpse on the highway.

Police confirm development

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, has confirmed the discovery of the corpse.

Yusuf, however, said the officer might have been involved in an accident.

The police spokesman added that the command was already investigating the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Police confirm abduction of 7 naval officers in Edo state

In a related development, seven officers of the Nigerian Navy were recently abducted in Edo state.

The officers were abducted by armed bandits while travelling to Delta from Kaduna state on the popular Sapele-Warri road.

However, five of the officers have been rescued by operatives of the Edo state police command.

Worrying trend of military personnel targeted by bandits

Previously, Legit.ng reported that bandits kidnapped 18 passengers including a naval officer travelling from Akwa Ibom to Lagos en route to Edo state.

The kidnappers intercepted the 18-seater bus they were travelling in between Ekiadolor and Ovia River bridge after dispossessing all the passengers of their belongings, including cash and handsets.

It was further learnt that the Naval personnel was killed on the spot by the bandits suspected to be armed herdsmen.

Source: Legit.ng