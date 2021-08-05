Shine Ya Eyes housemates have spent a week and some days in Big Brother's house and viewers are starting to unravel their personalities

Legit.ng recently conducted a poll on social media to find out which of the housemates seem to be pretending in the house

Interestingly, Niyi, Arin, Princess came up among the names of housemates who are not being their authentic selves

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season has been running for more than a week and viewers of the show are already picking the housemates apart.

Although the Shine Ya Eyes contestants all vowed to be the authentic version of themselves during their stay in the house, some are not living true to their words.

BBNaija: Legit readers say housemates are pretending. Photo: @whitemoney/@thearinola/@mariachikebenjamin/@theniyilawal

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Legit conducted a poll on social media to find out which housemate seems to be living a pretentious life in Big Brother’s house.

Some fans of the show mentioned the names of Niyi, Arin and Princess while there were others who noted that all of the housemates are being pretentious.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

Olawale Ola said:

"Niyi will always pretend because he is married, and his wife is a fan of the show."

Amos Odinakachi Sunday said:

"Arin..her own pretence is genuine."

Chinyere Gift said:

"To me is princess, cus since they got into the house she's been hiding from the crowd, not actively participating in what others are doing or giving any contribution during group tasks or whenever matters arise, or maybe is the kind of her person."

Tony Chris said:

"All of them there are pretending because they know it's a game and them going out of BB Naija depends on how dey Carry themselves. So some pretend to be who dey are not just to gain favour from we outside watching it."

Mike Michael said:

"All of them coz they all know it's a game and I'm sure they've got their respective game plan.So all of them

SirJoe Eve said:

"All of them because almost all of them are cautious about the cameras in the house ..,"

Source: Legit