Handsome Adeniyi Lawal was the sixth contestant that walked into the BBNaija house on Sunday, July 18

Nigerians gushed over the businessman on social media as many sought his social media handles so as to follow him

Niyi's Instagram page, however, revealed that he is happily married to a white woman and they have a son together

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Tall, dark, and handsome, Niyi walked into the BBNaija house as the sixth contestant ready to fight for the N90m prize money.

The 34-year-old man from Oyo state, however, surprised many when he revealed that he is married with a son. More findings on social media showed that the young BBNaija contestant has a beautiful white woman Bella and they have a biracial handsome son.

The interesting thing about Niyi and Bella is that they are active on TikTok where they share hilarious videos with their over 300k followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

BBNaija Adeniyi Lawal and his beautiful wife. Photos: @thelawalfamily

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Legit.ng shares beautiful videos showing Niyi and his oyinbo wife's shenanigans on TikTok.

1. Niyi and his wife's love story

2. Niyi's wife got pregnant after one month of being in a relationship with him.

3. Niyi trying to copy his wife by using chopsticks to eat sushi

5. Niyi and his family do the silhouette challenge

6. The couple with the facemask

7. The Lawal family dance for their followers

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Drama begins

Legit.ng earlier reported that Princess and Whitemoney got into a little argument regarding the bed space issue in the house.

A video making the rounds captured the moment Princess poured out her mind to fellow housemate, Jaypaul, after she was not allowed to share bed space with Whitemoney.

Princess disclosed that she has anger issues and has been seeing a therapist which was the only reason why she played it cool and didn’t take things out of proportion.

Source: Legit.ng