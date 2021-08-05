The Department of State Services has insisted that it does not flout the rule of law when carrying out its duties

A spokesperson for the organisation, Peter Afunanya, has discredited claims that security agencies in Nigeria abuse human rights

Afunanya stated that the accusations against the DSS are malicious because the organisation respects the criminal justice system

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied an allegation that it has detained hundreds of innocent citizens based on the orders of some powerful people.

According to The Nation, the service made the denial when reacting to an opinion in a newspaper where the allegation was made.

A spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Thursday, August 5, described the allegation as misinforming and inciting.

He demanded that the claims be withdrawn.

Afunanya said:

“This is not true. I do not speak for the Police but it is certain that no Nigerian or anyone for that matter is in the SSS/DSS custody on the order(s) of private citizens or persons. The SSS has a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) on the criminal justice administration.’’

According to Vanguard, Afunanya advised the media to uphold the unity of the country.

He said security agencies in the country respect the rights of citizens and strive to conduct their affairs according to the rule of law.

Five BuhariMustGo protesters arrested in Dunamis church freed by SSS

In another news, the State Security Service (SSS) has released five Buhari-Must-Go protesters including a blind saxophonist, who were arrested by the agency about a month ago at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja.

The saxophonists; Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel, were arrested for wearing T-shirts with ‘Buhari-Must-Go’ inscription to the church on July 4.

Legit.ng gathered that their lawyer, Tope Temokun, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, August 4, that they were released in Abuja on Tuesday, August 3.

