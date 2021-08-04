The State Security Service (SSS) released five ‘Buhari-Must-Go’ protesters arrested at the Dunamis International Centre, Abuja

Tope Temokun, a lawyer to the protesters, confirmed that in a statement that they were released on Tuesday, August 3, in Abuja

According to the report, this development came barely a week following the agency’s refusal to a court order for the protesters’ release

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The State Security Service (SSS) has released five Buhari-Must-Go protesters including a blind saxophonist, who were arrested by the agency about a month ago at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja.

The saxophonists; Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel, were arrested for wearing T-shirts with ‘Buhari-Must-Go’ inscription to the church on July 4.

Legit.ng gathered that their lawyer, Tope Temokun, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, August 4, that they were released in Abuja on Tuesday, August 3.

PremiumTimes reports that this came barely after a week after the court ordered the release of the detainees.

Court has freed five BuhariMustGo protesters arrested in Dunamis church by SSS

Source: Facebook

While confirming the release of the detainees in a statement, Temokun said the SSS bowed to the fireworks from the people of Nigeria, saying they fought a good battle in court.

Speaking of his clients’ arrest, Temokun said the young Nigerians attended the Dunamis church in Abuja, to seek God’s intervention for Nigeria at this difficult time.

He said:

“Hardly did it occur to them that the gate to the church could also turn to the gate to prison."

It was gathered that instead of obeying the order, the DSS rushed to a chief magistrate’s court in Mpape, Abuja, on July 28, to arraign them on charges of disturbance of the peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Court orders DSS to release BuhariMustGo activists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, July 26, ordered the DSS to release all worshippers at Dunamis who were arrested for wearing BuhariMustGo T-shirts.

It was reported that Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order following an exparte application filed by the applicants' counsel, Tope Temokun.

The plaintiffs prayed the court to award them N10 million each for damages, arguing that the unlawful arrest violated their fundamental rights.

Source: Legit.ng News