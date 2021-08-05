Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expected to make their Hollywood debut at this year's Emmy Award ceremony

The couple has also been nominated for an award and it's rumoured the pair may have secured their invite with help from friend Oprah Winfrey

The ceremony will take place on September 19, and will be hosted by American comedian Cedric the Entertainer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to make their Hollywood debut at next month’s Emmy Award ceremony — and could even present an award.

Although it's not clear whether or not the couple will accept the invitation, recent reports suggest the Sussexes are in high demand to make their first red carpet appearance since relocating to California in 2020.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are expected to make their Hollywood debut at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Images: Getty

Oprah Winfrey is set to attend the event and may even have helped the pair get an invitation to the star-studded event, Express UK reports.

Their bombshell interview with the media mogul made waves earlier this year and has been nominated for an award at the Emmys. The unprecedented nomination could see the royal couple walk away winners in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

"The Sussexes are in high demand — this will be their first red carpet event since Megxit and their full-time move to California.

“Certainly, there would be a VIP invite for them from Netflix ... the company knows that mingling with big Hollywood names would be great for publicity," one anonymous source told The Sun.

The ceremony is being held on September 19 and will be hosted by American comedian Cedric the Entertainer. The couple might also be asked to present an award.

