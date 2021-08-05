Bandits, especially those who are into kidnapping in the northern part of Nigeria, have found their evil trade to be very lucrative

The federal government even disclosed recently that the criminals use ransoms to get more weapons

This is why the Buhari-led administration, according to the minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has stopped negotiating with abductors

Abuja - The Nigerian government has claimed that bandits and kidnappers channel ransoms paid to them into the purchase of more illegal ammunition.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the minister of state for education made this revelation while speaking with journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, August 4, in Abuja Punch reports.

Reacting to questions on a viral video in which kidnappers were torturing some abducted students in Kaduna, Nwajiuba confessed that it is very disheartening.

However, the minister assured Nigerians that the government is doing its utmost to secure the safe release of the captives, Vanguard also reports.

He explained that Nigerian soldiers cannot go into the forests and start shooting indiscriminately because the criminals use their victims as human shields.

His words:

“Insecurity at the school level, you may understand, stems from insecurity around the area. Before we had Chibok, there was Boko Haram in the area. It is the success of the military in more or less incapacitating Boko Haram in the North-East that led to some level of insurgents in the North-West.

“We are constrained to stop negotiations with bandits because we’ve seen that every time they get any payment, it leads to further escalation because they rearm and they go back.”

Do everything possible, Buhari orders military to crush bandits

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, July 10, expressed concerns following the latest bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

The president in a statement via Facebook through his special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, charged the military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand.

Buhari, who condemned repeated bandit killings also called for the crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.

