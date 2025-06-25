Tesla sales skid in Europe in May despite EV rebound

The drop in demand for Tesla cars has been linked to its ageing fleet, competition, and consumer distaste for owner Elon Musk's (L) work in the Donald Trump (R) administration. Photo: Mandel NGAN / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Tesla sales sank again in Europe last month as rising competition and Elon Musk's ties to US President Donald Trump cut into demand despite a growing electric car market, industry figures showed on Wednesday.

Sales of battery-electric vehicles jumped by 25 percent in Europe in May compared to the same month last year, according to the ACEA, the trade association of European car manufacturers.

Tesla, meanwhile, sold 40.2 percent fewer cars in May.

The drop in demand for Tesla cars has been linked to its ageing fleet, competition from European and Chinese rivals, and consumer distaste for Musk's work in the Trump administration.

Musk left his role as the US government's cost-cutter at the end of May and had a public falling-out with Trump earlier this month over the US president's spending bill.

During the first five months of 2025, Tesla sales fell 45.2 percent from the same period last year.

The US company's market share of Europe's total automobile market has fallen to 1.1 percent from two percent last year.

Tesla's slump comes as EV sales in Europe rebounded by 26.1 percent in the first five months of the year.

Battery-electric cars accounted for 15.4 percent of all cars sold in May, up from 12.1 percent in the same month last year.

The EV market share is "still far from where it needs and was expected to be", said ACEA chief Sigrid de Vries.

The EU aims to end sales of new internal combustion engine cars in 2035, but high prices and a perceived lack of charging infrastructure have given consumers pause.

"Consumer reluctance is by no means a myth, and we need to incentivise a supportive ecosystem -- from charging infrastructure to fiscal incentives -- to ensure the uptake of battery-electric models can meaningfully accelerate," added de Vries.

Overall, car sales rose by 1.6 percent in Europe last month, but were down by 0.6 percent in the first five months of the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: AFP