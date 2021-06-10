The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has recorded a major milestone in Nigeria's transportation sector

Buhari on Thursday, June 10, inaugurated the commercial operations of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project

The new Mobolaji Johnson Station which has a capacity of 6,000 passengers is the largest rail station in West Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos state - President Muhammadu Buhari has officially commissioned the double-track Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway Line in what can be described as another large score fo his administration.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian leader at the Ebutte Meta Terminal also known as Mobolaji Johnson Station on Thursday, June 10, flagged off the 157 kilometres rail project for full commercial operations.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the Lagos-Ibadan railway project. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

This was made known in a post shared on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, the personal assistant on broadcast media.

The historic event was witnessed by several personalities across all sectors such as the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, minister of state for transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, among others

Governors present at the occasion include Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Makinde, Kayode Fayemi, and Dapo Abiodun.

Social media users share their thoughts on the project

Nigerians who reacted to the new development have expressed gratitude to the president for making it happen.

Musa Adam Adam wrote:

Abdulaziz Aliyu Lawal wrote:

Sparkling Esther wrote:

Lagos-Ibadan train finally begins service

The railway service commenced operation on Monday, December 7, 2020, and had only one passenger as it traveled from Ibadan in Oyo state to Lagos.

The newly introduced service provides fully air-conditioned train services in the Economy, Business and First Class categories.

The corporation deployed only one Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) to kick-start the operation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

FG takes delivery of 86 new trains

Meanwhile, the federal government has taken the delivery of new trains that will help boost rail operations in Nigeria.

The first batch of the eight-six locomotives that were conveyed through rail have arrived in the country.

Vincent Liu, the director of Corporate Culture at CCECC Nigeria Ltd made this known in a video shared via his Twitter account on Friday, May 14.

Source: Legit