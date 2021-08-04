Former Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson, has said more defections will happen across political parties ahead of 2023

Dickson, however, berated politicians who usually decamp to other parties, describing the development as an ugly political reality

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the opposition PDP has lost some of its key members to the ruling APC

Seriake Dickson, the immediate past governor of Bayelsa state, has predicted that more politicians will decamp from one side of the political divide to another as the 2023 general elections approach.

Channels TV reported that Dickson who currently represents Bayelsa West senatorial district in the National Assembly said this on Wednesday, August 4.

Seriake Dickson, former governor of Bayelsa state, has predicted that more politicians will decamp as the 2023 general elections approach. Photo credit: Henry Seriake Dickson

Senator Dickson noted that the country has not even reached its peak with respect to the decamping season.

Legit.ng gathers that he took a swipe at politicians who usually decamp to other parties, describing the situation as an ugly Nigerian politician culture.

With the 2023 general elections about 17 months away, three governors and some lawmakers on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Wednesday, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Joy Emordi also dumped the opposition party for the APC.

I am not surprised about the defections - Dickson

Speaking on the development, Dickson said he is not surprised by the defections.

He added that more defections will still take place in the build-up to the next general polls.

His words:

“Between now and the peak of the decamping season which will be next year, you will be shocked how many people will move either this way or that way."

The senator said the indiscriminate defections is an ugly political reality the country has to deal with.

