Twenty different Nigerian Teachers are currently in an Abuja House to compete for a total of N4.5 million

Three teachers would be going home with N2 million, N1.5 million and N1 million each at the end of the Naija Teachers' Reality TV Show

Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council (TRCN) said the show is to improve the development of the teaching profession in Nigeria

Abuja, FCT - Twenty Nigerian teachers have been admitted into the second episode of the Naija Teachers Reality TV Show to compete for N4.5 million.

The winner of the teachers' show would go home with N2 million as the grand prize.

The teachers were admitted into the Naija Teachers reality TV show flagged off by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in partnership with the federal ministry of education and the Teachers Naija.

Selected from various public and private schools across the country, the teachers arrived in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city on Sunday, August 1.

COVID-19 tests were further carried out on the teachers to ensure the safety of all participants and coordinators of the show.

The coordinator of the project led by the Teachers' Naija Reality TV Show project, Enuagwuna Ubaka, in a statement seen by Legit.ng said the show is focused on improving the teaching profession in Nigeria.

He also said that the show would make the teaching profession an enviable one by many individuals.

He said:

"The housemates would all be tested for COVID-19 before their admittance, this is to make sure that the safety of everyone is guaranteed."

Ubaka also said that this year's event themed, Millionaire Teachers would serve as a development and encouragement pillar for both Nigerian teachers and their students.

He also said that:

"The winner would get N2 million, while the first runner up would receive N1.5 million and the second runner up, N1 million."

"There would also be many consolation prizes for the teachers who expected to spend 20 days in the house – from Monday, August 3 to Sunday, August 22."

Legit.ng previously reported that the registrar of TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, in a flag-off event said the project kicked off in 2019.

Ajiboye noted that this project is a new entry into the history of teachers’ development in Nigeria.

He described the first edition of the reality TV show as a success and a huge surprise despite its uniqueness and being the first of its kind in Nigeria.

