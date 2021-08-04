The Court of Appeal has taken a very favourable decision on Charles Soludo putting him back in the battle for Anambra state guber poll

Justice Chioma Nwosu-Ikpeme dismissed the case challenging Soludo's candidacy as APGA's candidate in the gubernatorial election

The court in its ruling accused Anambra state politicians of shopping for judgments to enable them to contest the Novermber 6 poll

Anambra state - Emerging reports indicates that the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo is back in the race for who becomes the next governor of Anambra state.

According to Vanguard, Justice Chioma Nwosu-Ikpeme of the Court of Appeal, Awka Division dismissed an application challenging the ruling of an Awka High Court of Anambra state that declared Soludo as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

A Court of Appeal, Awka Division has dismissed an application challenging the judgement concerning Prof. Soludo's candidacy. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Justice Nwosu-Ikpeme struck out the motion following a suit filed by Jude Okeke who claims to be the national chairman of APGA seeking to stop the execution of Anambra state High Court order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize Soludo, as the party's candidate, Leadership added.

In the ruling, the judge accused Anambra politicians of going round the country shopping for judgments to enable them to contest in the November 6 governorship election.

The court also demanded punishment for the judge of the Jigawa state High Court and his Imo state judiciary counterpart for their unprofessional conduct by getting into the Anambra state gubernatorial election controversy and giving judgments on it.

Punishment for lawyers who took the cases to the state high courts must be disciplined for professional misbehavior was recommended by the Court of Appeal justice.

Soludo returns to Anambra guber race as APGA's candidate

Recall that the former governor of the CBN on Monday, July 19, came back to join other political opponents as the candidate of the APGA ahead of the governorship election in Anambra.

This was by the order of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, the state's capital on Monday.

In the verdict read by the judge, Chukwudi Okaa, the court described the other parties in the suit, Jude Okeke, Edozie Njoku, and Chukwuma Umeoji, as “meddlesome interlopers”.

Anambra guber: Confusion in APGA as faction rejects court's reinstatement of Soludo

Meanwhile, the reinstatement of Charles Soludo's candidacy in APGA ahead of the Anambra governorship election has been rejected by the Jude Okeke-led faction.

According to the national publicity secretary of the faction, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, in a press conference on Monday, July 19, in Abuja, a contrary, earlier court judgment by a high court in Jigawa still stands.

Chukwunyere insisted that the verdict came from a court with the same jurisdiction, it cannot be dismissed except by a higher court.

