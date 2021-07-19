The Federal High Court in Anambra has taken a very favourable decision on the candidacy of Charles Soludo

According to the court, the former CBN governor is back as APGA's candidate in the Anambra governorship election

The decision of the court was read by Justice Chukwudi Okaa, which also ordered INEC to recognise Victor Oye as APGA's national chairman

Awka, Anambra - The former governor of the CBN, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, July 19, came back to join other political opponents as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the governorship election in Anambra.

This was by the order of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, the state's capital on Monday, The Cable reports.

In the verdict read by the judge, Chukwudi Okaa, the court described the other parties in the suit, Jude Okeke, Edozie Njoku, and Chukwuma Umeoji, as “meddlesome interlopers”.

The court also upheld Victor Oye as the national chairman of APGA and ordered the Independent National Electoral Party (INEC) to recognise Soludo as the gubernatorial candidate in Anambra.

Reacting to the judgment in his conversation with journalists in Abuja on Monday, Oye said the decision has once again proven the independence of the judiciary.

Vanguard quotes the APGA boss as saying:

“I don’t want to be dragged into unnecessary controversy. I think what happened today in Awka shows the independence of the Judiciary and that it is the last hope of the common man. Imagine what would have happened if there are no Judiciary. They would have been chaos and anarchy.

“I feel happy that the court in Awka has done justice to this matter by ordering the reinstatement of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as the Governorship candidate of APGA for the November 6 Anambra Governorship election."

Source: Legit.ng