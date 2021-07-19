All is not well for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the Anambra governorship election draws closer

The ranks of the ruling party in the state are unsettled over the candidacy of Charles Chukwuma Soludo

A faction of the party led by Jude Okeke has noted that an earlier judgment is contrary to the latest verdict that reinstated Soludo

Abuja - The reinstatement of Charles Soludo's candidacy in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the Anambra governorship election has been rejected by the Jude Okeke-led faction.

According to the national publicity secretary of the faction, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, in a press conference on Monday, July 19, in Abuja, a contrary, earlier court judgment by a high court in Jigawa still stands, Leadership reports.

The faction said only a higher court can reinstate Soludo (Photo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo)

Source: Facebook

Chukwunyere insisted that the verdict came from a court with the same jurisdiction, it cannot be dismissed except by a higher court.

He dismissed the order of the Federal High Court in Awka which asked INEC to recognise Victor Oye as the national chairman of APGA, Guardian added.

“We must state that the said Victor Oye is not the Chairman of APGA but the Chairman of Forum Shopping in our Courts. He has authorised the filing of several cases in different courts seeking to just see what he would get to validate his illegality. He authorized cases to be filed by all his Executive members and a bounty of N25 million Naira For anyone of them that can get a judge to give them any judgment.

“The judgment from Awka cannot vacate the judgment from Jigawa. They are courts of coordinate jurisdiction. They cannot change the position of INEC with it. Hopefully, this matter will be sorted out soon and peace will return to APGA.”

Soludo returns to Anambra guber Race as APGA's candidate

Earlier, Soludo, on Monday, July 19, came back to join other political opponents as the candidate of APGA ahead of the governorship election in Anambra.

This was by the order of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, the state's capital on Monday.

In the verdict read by the judge, Chukwudi Okaa, the court described the other parties in the suit, Okeke, Edozie Njoku, and Chukwuma Umeoji, as “meddlesome interlopers”.

