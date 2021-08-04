Cattle breeders will no longer be allowed to graze animals openly in Katsina following a new directive by the Katsina emirate

A statement issued by an official from the Katsina Emirate, Alhaji Abdu Iliyasu, disclosed that the new policy would come into effect immediately

Many states of the federation have passed laws banning the open grazing of animals in their territories

Katsina state - The Katsina Emirate Council has banned the open grazing of animals within the Katsina metropolis and its surrounding communities.

The Punch reported that the Wakilin Kudin Katsina, Alhaji Abdu Iliyasu, gave the directive in a signed statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, August 4.

The statement noted that the ban came into force on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

According to The Tribune, Iliyasu stated the measures have been put in place for the effective implementation of the new policy.

