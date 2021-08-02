Three kidnappers shot dead as police rescue abducted wife of Benue commissioner

Men of the police elite squad Operation Zenda in Benue state have located the hideout of kidnappers who abducted the wife of a Benue commissioner

The Benue state government has expressed concerns over the growing cases of kidnapping and other organised crime across the country

Nigerians have are are hoping that the nation would surmount all the security challenges it is currently facing

Makurdi, Benue state - Three kidnappers were shot dead on Monday, August 2, during an operation by the police to rescue the wife of Benue commissioner for land and survey, Ann Unenge.

According to The Nation, Ann Unenge was successfully rescued by the police and taken to the police headquarters of the Benue police command.

Policemen patrol at the internally displaced people camp on the outskirts of Makurdi, capital of Benue State. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Channels TV reported that the security team that rescued the commissioner's wife were men of the police elite squad Operation Zenda in Benue state.

How Mrs Unenge was kidnapped

Legit.ng recalls that Mrs Unenge was reportedly kidnapped on July 29, 2021

It was reported she was kidnapped while her new model Toyota Highlander which she was driving on the ill-fated day was also stolen by the same criminals.

The gunmen were said to have fired many shots into the air to scare pedestrians, whisking her away to an unknown destination.

Minister of defence blames politicians for security problems

Meanwhile, Major General Bashir Magashi, the minister of defence, has blamed politicians, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for the growing insecurity in the country.

The Punch reported that the minister stated this on Thursday, July 29, during a one-day security summit by the Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state.

Legit.ng gathers that the minister was represented at the event by his special adviser, Ahmed Jibrin. He accused stakeholders of apparent compromise on security.

Police arrest notorious bandit

In another news, Nigerian security operatives have continued to record success in the fight against insecurity as they pounce on bandits in the northern region of the country.

A notorious bandit, Bello Galaduma, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Sokoto state.

Galaduma's arrest was confirmed on Wednesday, July 28, in a statement by NSCDC director of public relations, Olusola Odumosu on Facebook.

