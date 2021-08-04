A three-month-old baby in the Uvwie LGA of Delta state was reported dead on Monday, August 2, following an attack by a cow

The cow also severely injured a man who was within the premises of a magistrate court in the area

According to the police command, the owners of the stray cow have been arrested and are at the station

Uvwie, Delta - There was confusion and serious displeasure among residents of the Ebrumede community in the Uvwie local government area of Delta state on Monday, August 2, when a stray cow killed a baby of three months.

Punch reported that the cow, which was among other cattle being escorted to a buyer, lost its way off the DSC Expressway by the Ebrumede magistrate court and attacked the baby strapped to its mother's back, killing it at the spot.

The police said the herdsmen who were escorting the cow have been arrested (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Locals and eyewitnesses claimed that the animal's horn hit the baby in the head and broke its skull.

Moreover, the same cow, after killing the baby, attacked an elderly man who was in the court premises, while some lawyers and their clients fled for safety.

The police public relations officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident and reported that the herdsmen who own the cow have been arrested.

