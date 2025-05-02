A Nigerian lady who was helping her niece to do her homework was not able to solve the questions she saw

The lady decided to post it online so that people would help her solve the mathematics questions

Many people in her comment section took the time to solve the questions and send the answers to her

A young lady shared a post soliciting help to do a homework which her niece brought from school.

According to the lady, she was not able to solve any of the questions contained in the homework.

The post shared on X by Ummu Kulsum shows that the homework contained mathematics questions.

Mathematics questions are often very tricky and require a lot of critical thinking to solve, but some people in the comments said it was simple.

The lady said she applied all the formulas she knew, but was unable to solve the questions.

She therefore posted the questions online, soliciting help from members of the public.

She said:

"Somebody should please save me from this embarrassment, na my niece's homework. I tried all the methods I could think of, but it didn’t give me the right answer, or could it be the entire page is error."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares question and asks for help

@escanor224 said:

"What I got was (4/2=2) (6/2=3) 3+2 =5 so divide the numbers on the side by the one on top then add the answers together. It’ll give you the number at the bottom."

@enyola said:

"The left number + the right number /the bottom gives you the answer at the top."

@OnyeMadu26 said:

"But where have this solving maths been applied in us today in real life? Or we just learn them to teach our children and grandchildren to teach the next generation?"

@mrpepe36 said:

"Add the bottom two numbers and divide by the top number. The exercise is to teach how to solve problems creatively, look at numbers and work out the relationships between them."

@PurplePepeS0L said:

"Ribbit someone needs to level up their math game or maybe just a little help from their niece's uncle."

@DrDeedeeOfili said:

"My fav kind of assignments. Add the two sides , divide your answer by the top value and you will get the down value. It’s been a while, so I guess you figured it out. Answers (8, 5, 32, 1, 25 and 45)."

@Omoadesunmbo said:

"Addition of the two numbers in the white then you divide by the number alone outside...you have the number or answer in the green via below. You're welcome."

