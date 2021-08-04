FCT, Abuja - A former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has defected from the Peoples Trust party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Olawepo-Hashim was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust in the 2019 presidential election.

Olawepo-Hashim said he formally registered as a member of the APC in Usuma Ward in February 2021. Photo: Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

Source: Facebook

The politician in a statement via his official Facebook page on Wednesday, August 4, said he joined the APC because:

The party has a reasonable pathway for the preservation of the unity and progress of the nation. Olawepo-Hashim also stated that another reason chose the APC is because the party is populated by leaders with strong principles and character. The former presidential candidate further disclosed that stated that he was drawn to the APC by President Muhammadu Buhari's drive to defeat corruption in Nigeria.

He said:

...The APC is led by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who is passionate to his convictions that corruption must be defeated for Nigeria to move forward. Though a lot of critics have questioned the effectiveness of his anti-corruption crusade, the other party does not even care a whimp about curbing corruption.

Its members celebrate their new adopted legacy of graft and display of criminal opulence. The other party is a far cry from the community of honourable men and women that it was in 1998 when we launched it.''

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Olawepo-Hashim stated that his decision to join the APC will neither diminish his commitment to the struggle for justice and equity nor weaken his adherence to the principles of true federalism.

Former PDP BOT member, Joy Emordi, Joins APC

In another news, Joy Emordi, a member of the Board of Trustee (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dumped her party for the ruling APC.

The Nation reported that Senator Joy Emordi, was one of the seven members of the National Working Committee (NWC), who resigned on Tuesday, August 3.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, formally received the defector in a brief ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, August 4.

Source: Legit Newspaper