Nollywood actor Salami Rotimi has taken to social media to warn people not to do any transaction without seeing him physically

The movie star revealed that he was robbed at gunpoint by four young boys in traffic along Badagry-Mile 2 road in Lagos

Rotimi lost his phone and also shared a video of the damage done to his car by the young robbers

Popular actor Salami Rotimi recently took to his page on Instagram with a post narrating his experience at the hands of robbers in the Badagry-Mile 2 area of Lagos.

Salami said that he was in standstill traffic between two trailers when four young boys showed up from nowhere.

Salami Rotimi narrates horrible experience in Lagos traffic Photo credit: @salamirotimi

Source: Instagram

No injury sustained

The actor revealed that he did not get hurt even though the robbers broke his glass when he refused to cooperate with them.

He shared a video of the damage done to his car and narrated part of the ugly incident.

According to the actor, the robbers threatened to shoot if he and his kid brother who was in the car with him didn't drop their phones and they made away with just one of his.

The movie star would have lost his second phone but people showed up and chased the robbers who got away with bikes parked on the other side of the road.

"I am not hurt. In between trailers in a stand still traffic... 4 very young boys showed up from no where, Broke my car glass with gun when I refused to whine down.Threatening to shoot if I and my kid brother don’t drop our phones.. Thank God I was sluggish to drop both phones."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Concerned fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section with kind words for the actor, read some of them below:

Mofeduncan:

"OMG! Thank God for your life no bro."

Kennethokolie:

"Thank God you weren’t hurt. Pls get home safe bro."

Kolawoleajeyemi:

"Thank God you are safe my bro."

Kikiomeili:

"Omg!!!!So sorry.Thank God you aren't hurt."

Officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"Omo !!!! So sorry brother. This whole thing is scary."

Louis Ejiofor robbed in Oshodi

Reality star and film producer, Louis Ejiofor took to his page on Instagram with a post narrating his experience at the hands of robbers around the Oshodi area of Lagos.

Ejiofor said the ugly incident happened around 7:14am and suggested that ‘area boys’ were responsible for the attack on him.

The reality star posted a video on his page showing his blood-stained car and shattered side window.

Source: Legit.ng