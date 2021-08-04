Popular Nigerian celebrity DJ, Kaywise, had a lot to celebrate as he, his twin and their mother clocked a year older on the same day

The disk jockey took to his page to share a birthday post as fans celebrated them all in the comment section

DJ Kaywise also used the opportunity to unveil his new house, which also happens to be his fifth building

Nigerian celebrity, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki, popularly called DJ Kaywise, his twin brother and their mother, all clocked a year older on August 4, 2021, to the joy of fans.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the obviously excited celebrity DJ penned down a sweet note to himself and the other celebrants.

DJ Kaywise shared a throwback photo of himself as a young boy with his twin brother and their mother. In his caption, he explained his love for them and prayed for God to keep them.

DJ Kaywise, his twin brother and their mother celebrate their birthday. Photos: @djkaywise

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US ❤️ #Okiki. I love you so much MUM & my twin bro (@shotbyThai) God bless you and keep you for me Happy birthday ❤️.”

See the post below:

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. The celebrity decided to share another good news with fans on his big day.

DJ Kaywise shared photos of his new house and revealed that it was the fifth one he possessed. He also congratulated himself for achieving the big feat.

He wrote:

“Congratulations to Me! House No5 Happy Birthday.”

See below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with DJ Kaywise

Read some of the reactions from internet users to DJ Kaywise's good fortune below:

Sheyebanks:

"Okiking!!! Congrats my G! Happy birthday!."

Amazingklef:

"Aje, you dey motivate me ."

Kogbagidi:

"Wise Up ❤️ I told ya Proud of you."

Spyro__official:

"Oruko lo n ro bobo yiiii ,you are actually wise my brother,a very wise entertainer indeed ...congrats brother."

Nice one.

Source: Legit