There is nothing as beautiful as taking one's environment into consideration when jumping on fashion trends and this is something that fashion blogger, Winnie Ahupa, does so effortlessly.

The Abuja-based style enthusiast is big on upcycled fashion and we are totally here for the eco-friendly fashion lover!

Upcycled fashion

To 'upcycle' is to take something already made and then improve upon it, or turn it into a fresh item.

The style blogger creates fashion accessories from waste. Photo credit: @winnieahupa

This means that you're not seeking out new, raw materials to start from scratch. It means older clothes remain in circulation rather than heading to landfills.

And in Ahupa's case, it means household items can serve as amazing fashion accessories with the right design in mind.

The blogger, who is big on Do-It-Yourself (DIY) hacks, has also shown that upcycled fashion is not as bad as many people think.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights four times Ahupa impressed fans with her upcycled fashion accessories.

Check them out below:

1. When she made a square bag out of rope and gallon

2. A basket bag made out of nylon bags

3. A tote bag from nylon

4. This stunning bag from plastic bottle caps

Wardrobe essentials for working-class women

Dressing smart for the office is very important as a working-class lady as not only does it give you a professional and stylish look, it earns you the respect and admiration of your colleagues.

However, not everyone is a pro when it comes to looking stylish for the office. If you're not big on fashion trends but still want to look good, there are some important fashion items you must have in your wardrobe.

Nigerian fashion blogger, Princess Audu, shared a video on her Youtube channel in which she talks about some wardrobe essentials every working woman needs.

