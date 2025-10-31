Nigerian Lady Posts Lyrics of Wizkid's Son's Champion Song, Video Gets Attention on TikTok
- A Nigerian lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after displaying the lyrics of a song by Wizkid's son Boluwatife
- In a trending video posted via the TikTok app, she wrote down the lyrics with a pen and showcased what the young boy said
- Social media users who came across the video on TikTok had different things to say about the boy's musical talent
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A Nigerian TikTok user caught people's attention after uploading a video showing the handwritten lyrics of a track performed by Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife.
The clip, which quickly went viral, captured the young boy’s words in detail as the lady carefully penned them down for viewers to see.
Lady displays lyrics of Wizkid's son's song
The viral post sparked massive reactions from music lovers who expressed different opinions about the boy’s musical talent and lyrical expression.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Identified by the handle @empress_lines, the TikTok user showcased the lyrics in a short video that left viewers in awe.
Her post displayed a lengthy version of what Boluwatife allegedly said in his song, drawing admiration from music lovers.
In the video, she carefully wrote out the words on paper before showing them to the camera, giving fans a closer look at the young boy’s lyrics.
The boy's lyrics contained lines about confidence, determination, and assurance that he must make it in the music industry.
It opened with the statement 'Real nigggas know it's a champion sound' before continuing with comments about focus, hard work, and legacy.
His words also honoured older generations while subtly giving hints that he was ready to take up the baton from them.
The lyrics said:
"Real nigggas know it's a champion sound. The winter this time around is straight to the business. I hate grind for the coolest. Look at the phone and it's mummy calling me. She knows I'm a champion. There's smoke on the mountain. Try enjoy 1da Banton. Shout out to my OGs in the game but it's time to pass on the baton to Champion. I'm gonna mash up the scene there and cause it's Champz they see in the car and you know what's happening. I got zero competition. Of course I'm good."
Reactions trail Boluwatife's lyrics
TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section.
@MI AMOUR COACH said:
"That book dey suffer ooo. See as ypu press am."
@DeVibeClawn said:
"Shout out to the OGz in the game, it's time to pass on the baton!" Obviously talking to his father."
@prince dominion said:
"A champion will always give birth to a champion."
@dørçh løw-kéy 11 said:
"I ain’t coming from the corners. No be I hate grind for the coolest @empress."
@KHASHOUT said:
"Why is he sounding like Stormzy."
@nicole4152 added:
"No intro. Not winter."
See the post below:
Man speaks about Wizkid's son's recording studio
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man pointed out his observation after seeing the studio where Wizkid's son, Boluwatife, recorded the "Champion" sound.
In the trending post, he displayed a screenshot clearly showing what he saw in the studio, and it drew massive reactions from netizens.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.