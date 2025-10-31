A Nigerian lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after displaying the lyrics of a song by Wizkid's son Boluwatife

In a trending video posted via the TikTok app, she wrote down the lyrics with a pen and showcased what the young boy said

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok had different things to say about the boy's musical talent

A Nigerian TikTok user caught people's attention after uploading a video showing the handwritten lyrics of a track performed by Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife.

The clip, which quickly went viral, captured the young boy’s words in detail as the lady carefully penned them down for viewers to see.

Lady displays lyrics of Wizkid's son's song

The viral post sparked massive reactions from music lovers who expressed different opinions about the boy’s musical talent and lyrical expression.

Identified by the handle @empress_lines, the TikTok user showcased the lyrics in a short video that left viewers in awe.

Her post displayed a lengthy version of what Boluwatife allegedly said in his song, drawing admiration from music lovers.

In the video, she carefully wrote out the words on paper before showing them to the camera, giving fans a closer look at the young boy’s lyrics.

The boy's lyrics contained lines about confidence, determination, and assurance that he must make it in the music industry.

It opened with the statement 'Real nigggas know it's a champion sound' before continuing with comments about focus, hard work, and legacy.

His words also honoured older generations while subtly giving hints that he was ready to take up the baton from them.

The lyrics said:

"Real nigggas know it's a champion sound. The winter this time around is straight to the business. I hate grind for the coolest. Look at the phone and it's mummy calling me. She knows I'm a champion. There's smoke on the mountain. Try enjoy 1da Banton. Shout out to my OGs in the game but it's time to pass on the baton to Champion. I'm gonna mash up the scene there and cause it's Champz they see in the car and you know what's happening. I got zero competition. Of course I'm good."

Reactions trail Boluwatife's lyrics

TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section.

@MI AMOUR COACH said:

"That book dey suffer ooo. See as ypu press am."

@DeVibeClawn said:

"Shout out to the OGz in the game, it's time to pass on the baton!" Obviously talking to his father."

@prince dominion said:

"A champion will always give birth to a champion."

@dørçh løw-kéy 11 said:

"I ain’t coming from the corners. No be I hate grind for the coolest @empress."

@KHASHOUT said:

"Why is he sounding like Stormzy."

@nicole4152 added:

"No intro. Not winter."

See the post below:

Man speaks about Wizkid's son's recording studio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man pointed out his observation after seeing the studio where Wizkid's son, Boluwatife, recorded the "Champion" sound.

In the trending post, he displayed a screenshot clearly showing what he saw in the studio, and it drew massive reactions from netizens.

